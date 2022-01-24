River Road Asset Management LLC Purchases 91,695 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,030,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,695 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $86,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 52.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 424,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,075,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 120.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,082 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

CDK Global stock opened at $42.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.30.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.05 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 119.09% and a net margin of 61.80%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 7.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CDK shares. Morgan Stanley cut CDK Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.