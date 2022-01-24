River Road Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,943,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,430 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 1.2% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Unilever worth $105,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unilever in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Unilever by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL opened at $53.44 on Monday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UL. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

