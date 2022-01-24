Rogers (VTX:ROG) Given a CHF 390 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been given a CHF 390 price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 375 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 420 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 370 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 471 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 383.92.

Rogers has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

