Rosenblatt Securities Cuts Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $216.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target cut by Rosenblatt Securities from $224.00 to $216.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $242.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $266.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $206.69.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $176.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.67 and a 200-day moving average of $196.54. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. Nasdaq has a one year low of $134.21 and a one year high of $214.96.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $205,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $180,871.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,595 shares of company stock worth $732,275. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

