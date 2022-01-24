Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Kore Group (NYSE:KORE)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KORE. Cowen initiated coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Kore Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Kore Group in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kore Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.63.

Kore Group stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. Kore Group has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.88.

Kore Group (NYSE:KORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $67.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kore Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kore Group Company Profile

KORE Group Holdings Inc provides Internet of Things solutions and IoT Connectivity-as-a-Service. KORE Group Holdings Inc, formerly known as Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp., is based in ATLANTA.

