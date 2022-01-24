Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Rover Metals Corp. (CVE:ROVR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 522000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

About Rover Metals (CVE:ROVR)

Rover Metals Corp., a natural resource exploration company, owns, exploits, explores for, develops, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold resources. Its flagship property is the Cabin Lake gold-in-iron formation property covering the total area of 1,503 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.