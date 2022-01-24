Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Bought by Ativo Capital Management LLC

Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $114.87 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.53 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.15 and a 200-day moving average of $104.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.939 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 38.59%.

RY has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. CIBC cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.98.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

