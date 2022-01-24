Royal Bank of Canada Raises Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $160.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PG. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $154.85.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE:PG opened at $162.62 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.99 and a 200 day moving average of $147.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,423 shares of company stock worth $46,762,853. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,919,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 374.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,294,000 after buying an additional 30,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.