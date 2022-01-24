Royal Bank of Canada Trims ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Target Price to $700.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $708.83.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $8.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $499.65. The company had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,472. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a PE ratio of 458.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $619.42 and its 200-day moving average is $625.67.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total transaction of $45,890.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $692.87, for a total transaction of $3,464,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 150.0% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

