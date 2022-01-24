RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get RumbleON alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on RMBL. B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of RumbleON in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on RumbleON from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on RumbleON in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of RMBL stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.64. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($3.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.86) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $221.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.41 million. RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 32.03% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMBL. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter worth $25,852,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,279,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,237,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,282,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,096,000. 45.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

Further Reading: Cyclical Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RumbleON (RMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.