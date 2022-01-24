Rune (RUNE) Price Hits $164.85 on Major Exchanges

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Rune coin can currently be bought for approximately $164.85 or 0.00456217 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $2.23 million and $20,635.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Coin Profile

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

