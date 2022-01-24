Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 27.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 111,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,027 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,580,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after acquiring an additional 639,753 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after acquiring an additional 815,539 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after acquiring an additional 50,574 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,593,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,055,000 after acquiring an additional 667,311 shares during the period.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE:MGY opened at $19.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.45.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Story: Cost Basis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.