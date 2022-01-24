Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 363,902 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Interface by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Interface by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Interface by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on TILE shares. Raymond James raised Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

TILE opened at $13.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $778.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Interface had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interface, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is 4.44%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

