Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.28 Million Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 532.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 74,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,534 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. 34.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Macquarie upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.62.

NYSE ZTO opened at $28.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.