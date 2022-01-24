Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the second quarter worth approximately $41,814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

SKIN stock opened at $13.64 on Monday. The Beauty Health Company has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.48.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKIN. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

