Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 223,037 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 60.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 145,233 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 223,037 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,868 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $15,125,000 after acquiring an additional 162,404 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 49.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,196 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 16,339 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at $473,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,539 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $39,526,000 after acquiring an additional 44,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Peabody Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 353,510 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $10.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.79. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $2.61 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $679.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In related news, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 12,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $143,491.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $3,091,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 302,149 shares of company stock worth $3,683,446 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.