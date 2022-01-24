RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux raised shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.87.

OTCMKTS RWEOY opened at $40.67 on Thursday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 2.56%. Analysts predict that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

