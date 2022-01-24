Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000.

NYSE:SBR opened at $49.33 on Monday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a one year low of $29.60 and a one year high of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $719.23 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.92.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.49 million for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.877 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $10.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.33%. This is a positive change from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31. Sabine Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is 375.71%.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

