Safex Token (SFT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.72 Million

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded up 26.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Safex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $8.72 million and $1,117.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $147,232.75 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Safex Token Coin Profile

Safex Token is a coin. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 coins. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io . Safex Token’s official website is safex.io . Safex Token’s official message board is safe.exchange . The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

