Sagaliam Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:SAGAU) Quiet Period Will End on January 31st

Sagaliam Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SAGAU) quiet period will end on Monday, January 31st. Sagaliam Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its IPO on December 21st. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Sagaliam Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:SAGAU opened at $9.99 on Monday. Sagaliam Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.97 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

