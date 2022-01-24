Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Trading 4% Higher

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.67 and last traded at $17.59. 36,648 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,098,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 148.76%. The firm had revenue of $990.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $60,921.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock worth $319,171. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,570,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $296,062,000 after purchasing an additional 56,444 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,406,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,093 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,139,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,925,000 after buying an additional 382,494 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 0.4% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,478,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,845,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,326,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $95,492,000 after buying an additional 291,333 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

