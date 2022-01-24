Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sanofi (EPA:SAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €105.00 ($119.32).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($109.09) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €106.00 ($120.45) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($119.32) target price on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

SAN opened at €90.94 ($103.34) on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is €88.23 and its 200-day moving average is €86.73. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($71.69) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($105.65).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

