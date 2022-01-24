Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,245,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,050,625 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Matinas BioPharma were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTNB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 11.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTNB stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.18. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.73.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

