Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,500 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,780.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after acquiring an additional 111,073 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 66,915 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 46,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 25,924 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 82,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.04. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $49.74 and a one year high of $51.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

