Sargent Investment Group LLC Purchases 4,585 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 355,865 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Mitek Systems comprises approximately 1.6% of Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.81% of Mitek Systems worth $6,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MITK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Mitek Systems by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 252,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 45,724 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Jason Gray sold 2,770 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $46,286.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William K. Aulet sold 7,755 shares of Mitek Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $136,720.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,587 shares of company stock worth $769,505 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MITK has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

MITK stock opened at $15.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $674.25 million, a PE ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.36. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.23 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

