Sargent Investment Group LLC Raises Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 19.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 100.0% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on PayPal from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.08.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $156.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.50 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $183.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.47 and its 200 day moving average is $241.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

