Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.41.

NYSE:SLB opened at $36.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.61. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,052,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,842,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,128,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $772,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,878,959 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 22,715,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $673,531,000 after purchasing an additional 362,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $670,734,000 after purchasing an additional 72,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,260,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $600,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,866 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

