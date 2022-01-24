Scotia Capital Inc. Boosts Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 28.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after purchasing an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JCI opened at $72.72 on Monday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.65%.

JCI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.64.

In other news, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock worth $4,536,359. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

