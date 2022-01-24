Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,509 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vermilion Energy were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,587,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,142,000 after purchasing an additional 233,796 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 47.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,558,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after purchasing an additional 503,828 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 895,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $7,252,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 521,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 173,833 shares during the period. 21.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Vermilion Energy stock opened at $14.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.88. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $427.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.19 million. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

