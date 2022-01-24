Scotia Capital Inc. Has $2.98 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 10,912 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.78.

AWK stock opened at $161.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.31. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.38%.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

