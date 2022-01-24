Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.42 Million Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,175 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,336,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 186,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,498,000 after acquiring an additional 386,383 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Ball by 441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after purchasing an additional 460,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Daniel William Fisher bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BLL opened at $88.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day moving average of $90.89. The company has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLL shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

