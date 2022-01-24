Scotia Capital Inc. Has $3.81 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,053 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter worth about $123,599,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,453 shares of company stock worth $5,458,161 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FTNT opened at $288.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.94, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $143.63 and a one year high of $371.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $311.92.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $434.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.68.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

