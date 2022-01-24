Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 111 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,708,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,529,000 after purchasing an additional 711,248 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $177,212,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after purchasing an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter valued at $56,922,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $2,797,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total transaction of $8,872,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,305 shares of company stock worth $18,474,212. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $441.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $220.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $389.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $296.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.82, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

