Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 10.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in SEA by 809.1% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 100 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in SEA by 120.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 218 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in SEA by 84.8% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SE. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on SEA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.36.

Shares of SE opened at $154.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.73. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $153.21 and a 1 year high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative net margin of 23.51% and a negative return on equity of 42.71%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

