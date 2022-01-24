SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sea Limited is an internet service provider company. It offers Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce and Digital Financial Services known as Garena, Shopee and AirPay. The company operates primarily in Indonesia, Taiwan, Vietnam, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. Sea Limited is based in Singapore. “

SE has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank began coverage on SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $427.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $287.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $336.36.

SEA stock opened at $154.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of -40.96 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a 52 week low of $153.21 and a 52 week high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SEA will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,030,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,240,981,000 after buying an additional 2,742,732 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of SEA by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,996 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in shares of SEA by 310.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $5,637,000 after buying an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in SEA by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,564 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in SEA by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 8,842 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

