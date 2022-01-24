Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for Berry in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $2.74 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The business had revenue of $143.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.63 million. Berry had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BRY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Johnson Rice downgraded Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $8.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $688.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.81. Berry has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is -21.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Berry in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Berry by 30.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Berry by 20.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,245 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

