SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,445 ($19.72) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SGRO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.42) to GBX 1,600 ($21.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.90) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,310 ($17.87) to GBX 1,450 ($19.78) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($16.03) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SEGRO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,324.70 ($18.07).

Shares of SGRO opened at GBX 1,294 ($17.66) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,375.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,285.45. The stock has a market cap of £15.56 billion and a PE ratio of 6.12. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

