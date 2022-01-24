ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,796 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for approximately 0.9% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $30,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 240.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,777 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.98, for a total transaction of $1,202,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,161,081. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $481.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $619.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $625.67. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $95.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 465.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $716.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $770.00 to $657.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $711.67.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.