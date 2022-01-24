Sessia (KICKS) Trading Down 25.6% This Week

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One Sessia coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. Sessia has a market cap of $205,618.64 and approximately $10,341.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001006 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00042334 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Sessia Coin Profile

Sessia is a coin. It launched on March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,062,175 coins. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sessia’s official website is sessia.com . Sessia’s official Twitter account is @sessia_clients and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Sessia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

