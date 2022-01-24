SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $225,000 in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 1,436.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 45,381 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,648 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Astronics by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 343,468 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Astronics by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. 58.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Astronics stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.85 million, a PE ratio of -8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.95. Astronics Co. has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $20.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $111.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.60 million. Astronics had a negative net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

