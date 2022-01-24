SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $233,000 in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 22,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 8,037 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 1,131.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 280,600 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VUZI stock opened at $6.67 on Monday. Vuzix Co. has a twelve month low of $6.46 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $424.43 million, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.47.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 191.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vuzix Co. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vuzix news, Director Raj Rajgopal bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Dawson James began coverage on Vuzix in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Vuzix Corp. is a supplier of Smart-Glasses and Augmented Reality technologies and products for the consumer and enterprise markets. Its products include personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays and augmented reality.

