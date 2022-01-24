SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Forestar Group by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $814,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Forestar Group by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 79,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 17,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,864,595 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after acquiring an additional 66,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE FOR opened at $18.39 on Monday. Forestar Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.39 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $911.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.93.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $418.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Forestar Group news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Profile

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

