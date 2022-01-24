SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 57,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. 36.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.10 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE:WTI opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $5.14. The stock has a market cap of $580.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.93.

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

