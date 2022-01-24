SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 16,505 Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blue Foundry Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLFY opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.71.

Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter.

In other news, CMO Michele Dowling Johnson purchased 3,000 shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.83 per share, for a total transaction of $44,490.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick H. Kinzler bought 1,805 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $25,432.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,381 shares of company stock valued at $205,534.

Blue Foundry Bancorp Profile

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank which provides banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Cullman Bancorp Inc is based in RUTHERFORD, N.J.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Foundry Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.