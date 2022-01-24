SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 19,274 Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 85,473 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 238,650 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after buying an additional 54,662 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 93.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after buying an additional 208,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynex by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 21,231 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $8.12 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.60. Zynex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The stock has a market cap of $310.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Zynex had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZYXI. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Zynex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet cut Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Zynex in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

