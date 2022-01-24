Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $20.00. The stock traded as low as $13.97 and last traded at $14.21, with a volume of 10377 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.40.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHLS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 93.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 53.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,088,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,136,000 after buying an additional 6,290,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after buying an additional 39,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at $396,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. On average, analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

