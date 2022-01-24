ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Sells $219,735.00 in Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Dan Puckett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Dan Puckett sold 2,500 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.72, for a total transaction of $549,300.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $134.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.43 and a beta of 1.27.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.21 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 21.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the second quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 1,020.8% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.