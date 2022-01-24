Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,296.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,568.93.

NYSE SHOP opened at $882.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,372.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,442.71. Shopify has a one year low of $868.75 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. Shopify had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 81.00%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Shopify will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

