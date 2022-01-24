Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Cut to $1,296.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Wedbush from $1,500.00 to $1,296.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 46.92% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SHOP. Mizuho decreased their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shopify from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,568.93.
NYSE SHOP opened at $882.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,372.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,442.71. Shopify has a one year low of $868.75 and a one year high of $1,762.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 13.97 and a quick ratio of 13.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 533.3% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
