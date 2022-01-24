Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CBG. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,480 ($20.19) price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,826 ($24.91) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,700 ($23.20) to GBX 1,600 ($21.83) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,640 ($22.38) to GBX 1,540 ($21.01) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 1,826 ($24.91) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,565.71 ($21.36).

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 1,266 ($17.27) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,370.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,472.44. The stock has a market cap of £1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. Close Brothers Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,264 ($17.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,702 ($23.22).

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

