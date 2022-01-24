Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Siemens Healthineers’ FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of Siemens Healthineers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

SMMNY opened at $34.28 on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $25.74 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.21.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.